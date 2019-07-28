LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were arrested in southern Indiana as a result of a drug bust.
Paoli Police said in a release issued on Sunday morning that 44-year-old Aaron "Gus" Kellams, 37-year-old Kimberly Scott and 64-year-old Richard Wilder were arrested on July 23 during a traffic stop that happened on SE Main Street near Triangle Road.
The three suspects were instructed to get out of the vehicle and were detained while a deputy and a K-9 unit conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle.
The K-9 unit indicated the presence of illegal drugs. A search uncovered about nine grams of meth, several controlled substance pills, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia, according to police.
Police began an investigation in March of this year after receiving "credible information" about a suspect who was involved in the distribution and sale of meth in the town of Paoli and around Orange County. During the investigation, police learned the man had been traveling to Louisville several times a month to buy drugs and would bring them back to Orange County, where he would distribute them.
Kellams, Scott and Wilder were arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail.
Kellams is charged with dealing meth and maintaining a common nuisance, Scott is charged with dealing and possessing meth and Wilder is charged with possession of Schedule IV controlled substance and visiting a common nuisance.
