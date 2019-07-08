LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Radcliff are investigating a double shooting that took place over the weekend that left one man dead and other person injured.
According to Jeff Cross, chief of the Radcliff Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of North Wilson Road in Radcliff.
Cross said Kobie Long, 20, and another man forced their way into the home in what police believe was a burglary. Two people were already in the home at the time, and someone fired shots that injured two people, including Long.
Long died of his injuries. The other person who was shot was critically wounded. Cross said that person remains in treatment at a hospital in Louisville.
All four of the individuals knew each other, Cross said.
Cross said no arrests have been made at this time, and police are still investigating.
