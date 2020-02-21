LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in southern Indiana have issued a warning about "a highly addictive substance," but it's not what you think.
The substance in question: Girl Scout Cookies.
The officers with the Seymour Police Department took to Facebook to offer to take the tasty treats off your hands — before it's too late.
"Many start their addiction by saying, 'It will only be one box,'" Officer Jeremy Helmsing said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page. "Things quickly slide from there, and one box turns into two. Two boxes turns into five, and next thing you know you're hiding thin mints in the freezer."
You can drop off cookies at the department, police said. From there, "specially-trained officers" will "dispose" of them.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.