LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in Seymour, Indiana, said they are seeing an increase in counterfeit bills in the area.
The Seymour Police Department posted some photos of confiscated phony bills to its Facebook page to raise public awareness.
Criminals bleach low-value bills, dry them and print a higher value on the blank bill, police said in the post. Criminals will then use the fake money to get real change.
How can you tell the difference? First, you should always check the watermark, police said. You can also get the bill wet to see if the ink runs.
If you aren't sure about a bill's legitimacy, you can always call police.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.