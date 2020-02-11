LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana are looking for the public’s help in finding a suspected thief.
Columbus Police Department said a woman stole a wallet and credit cards “that belong to a nice lady” and went to a nearby Target to go on a shopping spree, racking more than $800 in credit card charges. The woman then used a stolen credit card at Starbucks and at Dairy Queen.
“We totally understand that racking up over $800 on a credit card that doesn't belong to you can make you thirsty” the department posted on Facebook.
Police asked that anyone with information about the woman’s identity contact CPD Detective Ryan Linneweber at 812-376-2600. Tips can be left anonymously.
