LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana said more fake money has been found.
Earlier this week, the Mitchell Police Department said it had taken several reports at numerous businesses about counterfeit money.
Police said the counterfeit bills look like real money but a little smaller with a more faded appearance, making it hard to tell the difference for the average customer or business owner.
"If you ever hold a bill up to the light ... you'll see the picture of the President Andrew Jackson on here, you'll see his face usually on the right-hand side of the Federal Reserve insignia. It's called the watermark," said Officer Michael Bargo with the Mitchell Police Department. "I've never seen a counterfeit bill that has a real one. It's very, very hard to duplicate that and put that into just regular printer paper."
Several businesses in Mitchell have found counterfeit money over the last two weeks. One business reported more fake bills to police on Thursday.
Police said the bills are popping up in a variety of businesses, from fast food chains to hometown shops.
"If it just looks odd and appears odd, it probably is odd," Bargo said. "If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, it's probably a duck. You're never wrong in contacting your local authorities and having them take a second look at it too."
Many businesses have special pens to check for counterfeit bills at checkout. Police are still investigating where the money is coming from, and said it's likely not just a problem in Mitchell.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.