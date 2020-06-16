LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana worked with agencies in three states to recover stolen trailers with a combined value of $100,000.
Seymour Police Department said it received on Saturday a tip from Main Trailer Sales in Seymour, which had received an anonymous tip that a horse trailer that had been stolen in 2010 was in Dora, Alabama. The sheriff’s department there recovered the trailer from someone who told police that “they had traded a $40,000 horse for the trailer about eight or nine years ago.”
Acting on tips in January, Seymour police, with the help of Indiana State Police, recovered a dump trailer from a residence in Borden, Indiana; and a horse trailer from Bossier City, Louisiana. The horse trailer was stolen from Main Trailer Sales in 2011, while the dump trailer was stolen in 2014.
Police said they have identified a suspect whom they believe stole at least one additional trailer from Main Trailer Sales.
No arrests have been made, Seymour police said in a news release. The investigation is continuing.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.