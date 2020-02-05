LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Vine Grove Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for an 81-year-old U.S. Navy veteran who has been missing since Monday evening.
Police say Willard R. Mcmanis was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at a family member's residence. Police say he hasn't been heard from since leaving that residence in a silver 2017 Ford Escape with a Kentucky Purple Heart Tag 852-7FV.
Mcmanis is approximately 5'9", and weighs around 130 pounds. He has white hair and a white goatee, blue eyes and a light complexion. He has a tattoo of an anchor on his left hand, and an anchor and a rose on his right forearm. Police say Mcmanis takes medication daily for health issues, and does not have any with him. He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans, a tan shirt, black shoes and a blue Navy ball cap.
Police say Mcmanis needs his medication, and could be in danger. Anyone who has seen him or has information is asked to call the Vine Grove Police at 270-877-2252 or local law enforcement.
