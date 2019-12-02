LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and WXIN) -- An Anderson, Indiana, woman had methamphetamine in her system when her 1-month-old daughter died, according to court documents.
Samantha Madore, 34, is charged with Level 1 neglect of dependent resulting in death.
Emergency crews responded to Madore’s home around 5 a.m. Sept. 25 on a report of a baby who had stopped breathing. Medics took the baby to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Mahogany "Momo" Rae Markenna Madore was 42 days old when she died. She was buried Sept. 30.
Authorities said the baby died from “sudden unexplained infant death with contributing cause of bed sharing in an unsafe sleep environment.”
The Department of Child Services obtained drug screens from Madore per policy, and the mother tested positive for methamphetamine, authorities said.
Madore told police she fell asleep in bed with her daughter, who was unresponsive when the mother woke up, according to a report from WXIN Fox 59 in Indianapolis. Police said Madore told them that she didn’t remember what she did next with the child.
Madore denied using methamphetamine, police said, but was around the drug and touched it. However, authorities said the drug isn’t absorbed through skin contact.
According to court documents, the investigating officer wrote that Madore “knowingly placed her infant child in a situation that endangered the child’s life while having Methamphetamines within her system.”
Madore was arrested in October on charges including possession and dealing in meth.
