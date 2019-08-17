LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Nelson County have arrested a father authorities say abused his infant.
Jeremy Miller, 27, was taken into custody after a four month investigation, according to a post made Friday on the official Facebook page for the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.
Officials say while being interviewed by police, Miller admitted to causing an injury to his 2-month-old child. The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital. Authorities say a medical report stated that the child's injuries were "nearly fatal."
Miller is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse.
