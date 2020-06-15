LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating the "accidental death" of a Clarksville man.
Police responded to the Scott County Memorial Hospital around 11:40 a.m. Saturday to investigate after Scott Powers, 39, was dropped off at the emergency room with "a possible gunshot wound or stab wound" to the neck, ISP said in a news release Monday afternoon.
Investigators believe Powers was visiting a friend at the Jackson Heights Trailer Park in Scottsburg, when he revealed and attempted to shoot a homemade firearm, designed to fire a 12-gauge shotgun shell, which police say is sometimes referred to as a "slam-fire." When Powers fired the weapon, the barrel exploded, resulting in an injury to his neck.
Police said Powers was driven to the emergency room by his friend, who attempted to render aid after the incident.
He was eventually flown to University Hospital in Louisville where he died. An autopsy was conducted Monday morning by the Kentucky Medical Examiner, who ruled Powers' death accidental. Investigators believe Powers built the firearm himself.
The investigation is ongoing, pending toxicology results.
