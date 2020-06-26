LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman who was found shot in Louisville's California neighborhood Friday morning has died.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, police were sent to the area of Dixie Highway and Hale Avenue shortly before before 10:30 a.m., after someone reported a shooting there.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says police found a female shooting victim at the scene. She was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Mitchell.
Mitchell says the case is classified as a homicide. There are currently no suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
