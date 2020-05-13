LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police are investigating after two people were found dead late Wednesday afternoon.
Officers received a call around 4:41 p.m. and responded to a home in the 100 block of Patterson Street, Chris Denham, a spokesman for the Elizabethtown Police Department, confirmed to WDRB News.
At the scene, officers located two deceased males. Denham could not yet release information about how the two died or the nature surrounding the call to the home.
No arrests have been made and police are not yet releasing possible suspect information.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
