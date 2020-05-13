LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a home late Wednesday afternoon.
Officers received a call around 4:41 p.m. and responded to a home in the 100 block of Patterson Street, Chris Denham, a spokesman for the Elizabethtown Police Department, confirmed to WDRB News.
Inside the home, officers located two deceased men. Denham could not yet release information about how the men died or the nature surrounding the call to the home.
No arrests have been made and police are not yet releasing possible suspect information.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
