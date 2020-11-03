LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot in a Valley Station neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, someone reported that two people had been shot at about 2:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Vevia Place, which is in a neighborhood south of East Orell Road and Blevins Gap Road.
Police and EMS were sent to the scene. According to MetroSafe, police found two shooting victims at that location.
Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.
Currently there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
