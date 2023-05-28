LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after three people were shot in separate incidents overnight and in the early morning Sunday.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 29th and Bank Streets, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found a boy in his mid-teens with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police said the victim was conscious, alert and talking when he was transported to Norton Children's Hospital.
Detectives said they believe the shooting happened outside.
At around 4 a.m., officers responded on a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Alford Avenue. Officers found a man who was shot. He was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 4500 block of South Third Street. Police found a man who had been shot.
An investigation showed that the man was shot at another location that was a short distance away and he ran to a nearby business for help.
According to Smiley, he was conscious and alert when taken to University Hospital.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating each of these shootings. None of these shootings are believed to be related.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit tips online.
