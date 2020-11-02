LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot in west Louisville Monday afternoon.
A MetroSafe supervisor confirms the shootings all took place shortly before 2:20 p.m. One shooting victim was found in Louisville's Portland neighborhood, near the intersection of North 29th Street and Bank Street, while two shooting victims were found at the corner of South 19th Street and West Broadway.
It is not clear if the shootings are related.
The extent of injuries to any of the victims is not known.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.