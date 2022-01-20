LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after they said a 3-year-old shooting victim was brought to a Louisville hospital.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 3-year-old was brought to Norton Children's Hospital at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday with a gunshot wound to the hand. The child's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Mitchell said police believe the child was shot in a home on Montgomery Street, near North 25th Street, in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. Mitchell said the 3-year-old was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Police are still investigating how the child was shot.
