LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a young girl was found dead in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Wednesday.
Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Coleen Court. When they arrived at the scene, they found 9-year-old Riqiya Smith, who had been pronounced dead by Louisville Metro EMS, according to police and the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
Smith's cause of death is pending, the coroner's office said. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, and an autopsy is pending.
