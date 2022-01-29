LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.
LMPD said West Buechel police called the homicide unit around 5:00 a.m. Saturday to report two victims down inside a home on Fountain Drive.
When officers arrived, they said they found a male and female dead in the home. After investigating, they determined that it was a domestic murder-suicide.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
