LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an apparent murder-suicide. 

LMPD said West Buechel police called the homicide unit around 5:00 a.m. Saturday to report two victims down inside a home on Fountain Drive. 

When officers arrived, they said they found a male and female dead in the home. After investigating, they determined that it was a domestic murder-suicide.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

