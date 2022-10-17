JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A police investigation was underway after a shooting left one person dead at a Jeffersonville apartment complex Monday morning.
Several police vehicles were on the scene of the Hallmark Apartments at 2000 Paddle Wheel Court. That's near Allison Lane and Middle Road.
According to photos from a WDRB producer who is on the scene, police crime scene tape surrounded an area of the parking lot of the apartment complex, and there were at least 20 shell casings on the ground. The producer said police had placed a sheet over a vehicle in an apparent attempt to cover a body.
A neighbor says her Ring camera recorded video of a shooting. She says two men got out of a car and that's when the gunshots started.
This story will be updated.
