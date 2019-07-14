LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment in the California neighborhood Sunday.
Police responded to an apartment in the 1100 block of S. 17th Street, near California Park and Wheatley Elementary School, around 3:40 p.m. Sunday on reports of two dead bodies inside of an apartment.
Two people found dead inside apartment at 17th and Gallagher. Right next to Wheatley Elementary. More info coming shortly. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/W1ySik8LLR— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) July 14, 2019
WDRB has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
