LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Shawnee neighborhood of west Louisville on Thursday.
Police say the man's body was found around noon on Feb. 21 in an alley off South 42nd Street near River Park Drive. Investigators tell WDRB it appears he suffered some sort of trauma, but there are no obvious signs that he was murdered.
.@LMPD says Major Crimes Unit and Metro Arson are investigating the death @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/0QO03ZFP9i— Valerie Chinn WDRB (@ValerieChinn) February 21, 2019
Police say the man appears to be in his 30s. The Major Crimes Unit and Metro Arson are investigating. Neighbors at the scene did not want to talk.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more details become available.
