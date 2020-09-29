LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a child was shot in the Valley Station neighborhood Tuesday evening.
According to a news release, officers were called to Dixie Garden Drive and Fashion Way, not far from Dixie Highway around 9 p.m. on a reported shooting.
The "juvenile male" was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, according to police.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigating. As of Tuesday night, no arrests had been made.
