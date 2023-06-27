JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a baby was found dead at a southern Indiana apartment complex Tuesday morning.
According to Detective Sam Moss of the Jeffersonville Police Department, the investigation began around 9:30 a.m. at the Armstrong Apartments. That's near the intersection of Armstrong Road and Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville.
Moss said police discovered the body of a baby. He would not provide more specifics in terms of age or gender.
Police have not released the cause of death and do not yet know if foul play was involved, Moss said. Police are currently working the case as a death investigation.
Currently, no charges have been filed. Moss said police are not looking for suspects and there is no threat to the general public.
This story will be updated.
