LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A normal Wednesday night in St. Matthews turned violent after a shooting in a parking lot caused damage to a fitness center and several cars in the parking lot.
It happened Dec. 1, at the Esporta Fitness Center at 4900 Shelbyville Road, near Whole Foods, around 9:30 p.m. That's between Mall St. Matthews and the Shelbyville Road Plaza. The fitness center was still open at the time, but no injuries have been reported.
It was business as usual for the gym Thursday, but two bullet holes in the glass by the entrance doors served as a reminder of the violence that struck the business Wednesday night.
Police initially said one bullet was shot through the door of the fitness center, but St. Matthews Police Maj. Eddie Jones later said during a news briefing Thursday morning that multiple shots were fired, hitting the fitness center as well as several vehicles in the parking lot.
"When police arrived they found a large scene," Jones said. "Several unoccupied vehicles in the lot had been hit by gunfire. There was also damage to the front façade of the Esporta Fitness Center."
NEW | St. Matthews Police say several cars in the parking lot sustained damage after someone in a car driving through the area opened fire. The investigation remains ongoing. I’ll have more details for you coming up on @WDRBNews at 4. https://t.co/EfSjIU7ttM— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) December 2, 2021
Jones said witnesses reported "a vehicle had traveled through the west side of the parking lot, firing towards the parking lot as it left through Shelbyville Road."
There were no reports of injuries. Crews were at the gym Thursday morning to repair the front door and assess damage to the windows.
Jones says reports like this should never be normal, but they are becoming more common as violence spreads across Louisville.
"There's no parts of the city that are immune to this type of violence. We're seeing it in St. Matthews and we're seeing it in the suburbs. It's not just something that happens down in the West End of Louisville," said Jones.
Jones says investigators have not been able to determine if anyone in the fitness center or parking lot was being targeted. There are no suspects at this time.
Terri Friel says she has been going to the fitness center for years and was surprised a shooting happened so close to home.
"You think Louisville is a really safe place to be so this is kind of scary. Usually the violence is localized, you know what to avoid, but that's changing all over," said Friel.
Friel says she moved to Louisville from Chicago and is concerned seeing the rise in crime over the past few years.
"It's scary, what's happening to America. Why is it not safe anymore? It just doesn't feel as safe like it used to," said Friel.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Matthews crime tipline at 502-498-CLUE (2583). All calls are anonymous.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.