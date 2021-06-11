LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot multiple times showed up at University of Louisville Hospital Friday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the man arrived at the hospital around 6 p.m. The condition of the man was not immediately known.
Officers later located a shooting scene near 18th and Oak Streets, in the Park Hill neighborhood, Smiley said.
No arrests have been made as of Friday evening. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
