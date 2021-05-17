LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a male victim was fatally shot in Louisville's Southside neighborhood.
It happened at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Colonial Oaks Court, off Southside Drive.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, police were called to the scene on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot several times.
He was transported to University Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to Mitchell.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. At the time of this writing, there are no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
