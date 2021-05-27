LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, police were called to a scene near the intersection of Central Avenue and Taylor Boulevard on a report of a shooting.
Mitchell said that's where officers found the victim. He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Police currently have no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
