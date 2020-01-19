LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a home in east Louisville.
Around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a person down inside a home in the 10900 block of Symington Circle, not far from Ballardsville Road. Police found a man dead inside the home, and foul play is suspected.
There are no suspects, and LMPD's investigation is ongoing, a department spokesperson said.
