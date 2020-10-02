LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in west Louisville late Friday morning.
That's according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, who says officers from the 2nd Division responded to a shooting report in the 100 block of North 38th Street, in the Shawnee neighborhood. That's where Mitchell said officers "located a male that had been shot."
Mitchell says the victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating, but there are suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
