LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a double shooting in St. Matthews overnight that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized.
Police were called to the Jamestown Apartments on Breckenridge Lane around 11:10 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the victims. The man died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
The woman was taken to University Hospital. There's no word on her condition.
Louisville Metro Police and K9s joined St. Matthews Police in the investigation. So far no arrests have been made.
One longtime resident from the neighborhood says the crime was a shock to her.
"I was just so surprised," said Faith Huff. "I have out-of-town guests here right now, and I was just telling them that St. Matthews is the safest place. I never worry about crime. And then I turned on the radio and hear there was a murder right across the street from us, so I was very surprised."
This story will be updated when more details become available.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.