CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found naked, beaten and roaming the streets of a Clarksville mobile home park.
It happened about 1 p.m. Thursday in the Wellington Green Mobile Home Park. Clarksville Police say the victim was nude and had been battered, when officers arrived. Investigators say they have a suspect, but no arrests have been made.
Neighbor Kevin Tolan says he became a suspect and was taken into custody because he walked by the scene on his way to work.
"I saw the guy on the ground and did not think much of it. I didn't think he was naked. I thought he was in a pair of shorts," Tolan says he was questioned by police, but he had nothing to do with the attack.
"I was getting ready to clock out and a detective walked up to me and said they had a warrant," said Tolan. "They cuffed me, they humiliated me, they put my hands in bags and handcuffs."
Tolan says he was taken to the Clarksville Police Department and questioned. "They released me twenty minutes later, they dropped me off at home and said, you're no longer detained, however, we are going to search the house," said Tolan.
Police say the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, but his condition has not been released.
