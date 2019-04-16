LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say authorities are investigating a homicide near North Vernon in Jennings County.
According to a post on an official Facebook page for Indiana State Police, a man from North Vernon was shot and killed on Monday around 7 p.m. Officials say the shooting happened in Country Squire Lakes.
Investigators say there is no threat to the general public, and the shooting is considered to be an isolated incident.
There's no word if police have made any arrests.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
