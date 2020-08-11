LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in his mid-30s was shot east of the Louisville airport Tuesday evening and taken to the hospital.
Louisville Metro Police said in a news release that the man was shot just before 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Preston Highway, near Pigeon Pass Road.
Police said the victim was taken to University Hospital with what injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call the anonymous hotline at 502-574-LMPD.
