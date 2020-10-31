LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot Saturday night in the Newburg neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the 5300 block Red Fern Road, not far from Shepherdsville Road, around 8 p.m. on the report of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
On scene, officers found a man with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound," Smiley said in a statement. The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he remained as of Saturday evening, according to Smiley.
LMPD's Major Crime Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.