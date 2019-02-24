LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot of a Louisville Meijer.
Officers responded to the scene in the 4500 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway around 5 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Smiley said one victim, a male, was located in the Meijer's parking lot and transported by EMS to a local hospital with what police believe is a non-life threatening gunshot wound. His age is unclear at this time.
There are no suspects in this case. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit will continue investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
