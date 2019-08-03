LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head in the Beechmont neighborhood on Saturday morning.
A MetroSafe supervisor says the shooting happened in the 4900 block of South 3rd Street. The area is not far from Southern Parkway and Southside Drive. Authorities say the victim was found in an alley.
A call about the shooting was received just before 9:30 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital. There's no word regarding his current condition.
