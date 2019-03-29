LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot just before 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Smoketown neighborhood.
Police say the shooting took place near the corner of Lampton and Logan Streets. A man in his 30s was found at that location with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
He was taken to University Hospital. His condition is not known.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.