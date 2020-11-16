LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the NuLu neighborhood Monday evening.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting at East Market and South Clay streets, not far from Garage Bar, around 6 p.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
On scene, officers found a man in his late-50s who had been shot, Smiley said. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's First Division Officers are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.
