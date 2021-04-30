LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood Friday afternoon.
The shootings took place sometime after 2:30 p.m., at two different scenes.
One was near the intersection of Bohne Avenue and South 35th Street, near a fire station. The other was nearby, in the 1700 block of South 36th Street, near Stratton Avenue.
A MetroSafe supervisor says police have found multiple shooting victims at these two locations.
The conditions of the victims are not known.
This story will be updated.
