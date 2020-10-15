I-65 overpass near East Jefferson Street and South Preston Street in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a person was found dead in downtown Louisville overnight.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, police were called to the intersection of East Jefferson Street and South Preston Street just after 3 a.m. Thursday after someone reported that a person was down.

Officers who responded found the body, under the I-65 overpass, Mitchell said in a news release. 

The Homicide Unit is handling the case, which is currently classified as a death investigation, pending the results of an autopsy.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous. 

