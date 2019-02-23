LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a person was shot at a Louisville Olive Garden.
MetroSafe told WDRB the shooting was reported at the restaurant in the 4800 block of Outer Loop near the Jefferson Mall around 8:38 p.m.
Emergency officials say one person was found shot in the restaurant and transported to a local hospital by Buechel Fire Protection EMS, but their condition is unclear at this time.
A witness told WDRB's crew at the scene that the restaurant was "chaotic" at the time of the shooting.
