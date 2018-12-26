LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday, and police think the cases are related.
Police were called to a home in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue on reports of a shooting around noon on Dec. 26. When officers got there, they learned the shooting victim had already been taken to the hospital.
A short time later, while detectives were still at the hospital, another man showed up with a gunshot wound.
Police say it appears the shootings are related. Both victims are expected to survive.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
There have been no arrests, and police have no suspects.
Anyone with information is aked to call the LMPD tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.