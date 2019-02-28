NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in Floyd County are investigating the latest threat against a school.
A social media threat was made against the Prosser Career Education Center Wednesday night. Although investigators say the person who posted the message has confessed, there was extra police presence on campus Thursday.
The threat against Prosser was the third threat in Floyd County in less than a week. On Wednesday two teenage girls -- ages 13 and 14 -- were taken into custody for threatening to shoot up Highland Hills and Floyd Central High School.
Officials say more than 2,200 children stayed home from school Wednesday after the threats.
Police also arrested a 12-year-old girl on Monday for the first threat. The girls face expulsion and could be charged as adults.
