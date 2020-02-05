LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police and JCPS administrators are investigating after a student with a knife injured a staff member Wednesday afternoon.
The male student, who is under 18, was taken into custody by Shively Police.
According to Shively Assistant Police Chief Josh Myers, it happened during an argument between the student and the male staff member. Myers said the student pulled a knife and "cut" the staff member twice.
JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy confirmed the incident happened around 1:30 p.m., and said the staff member was treated at the school for minor injuries, and was not taken to the hospital. She said the student will be "disciplined according to our policies and procedures."
Students we spoke with were unaware of the incident, but school officials tell us this is the second time a staff member was assaulted at the school in two days. Another student is facing an assault charge after allegedly attacking a staff member on Tuesday.
