LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A toddler is being treated for gunshot wounds after being shot Thursday afternoon in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, police said.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Dean Street, according to a news release. It is not clear what led to shots being fired.
The toddler has been taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville and is being treated for "non-life-threatening" injuries, police said.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Unit will continue to investigate the incident. No further information was made available at this time.
