LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in west Louisville Tuesday evening.
According to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a call of a person down in an alley in the 700 block of S. 32nd Street near West Broadway around 8 p.m. on July 14. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.
Mitchell says the victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673).
