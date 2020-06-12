LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating after a woman was shot at an area store.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, 911 dispatchers received a report of a shooting at Rainbow Shops in the Southland Terrace shopping center, near the intersection of South Seventh Street Road and Crums Lane, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says a woman was found in the area with a gunshot wound. She was transported to University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police currently have no suspects.
