LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday.
Police responded to reports of a shooting around 3:40 a.m. on S. 40th Street, near Kentucky Street. According to MetroSafe, a woman was shot multiple times and has been taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The woman's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
LMPD is investigating. There are no suspects.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.